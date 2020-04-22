Mubarak Wakaso has apologised to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for accusing them of being the reason Ghana has failed to end its 38 years trophy drought.

Ghana after winning Africa’s prestigious tournament in Libya in 1982, has failed to win the tournament again.

However, the team has come close to winning the trophy in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Speaking to Angel TV in an interview, the Ghanaian midfielder reiterated that the two major political parties in the country must be blamed for the team’s inability to win the trophy after 38 years.

”I will speak the truth today. Do you know our problem about the game? Maybe we know but we don’t want to say it.

“But I think politics ruin the Blacks Stars at times. When NDC is in power, NPP doesn’t want us to win and vice versa,” he told Angel TV.

However, in a Twitter post, the former Las Palmas man retracted his statement and apologised for his choice of words.

Wakaso, who currently plays for Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, has been capped 58 times by Black Stars.

He has scored 12 goals for Black Stars.