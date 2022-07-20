Morocco will face South Africa in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after the hosts beat nine-woman Nigeria 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Atlas Lionesses goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmici denied Ifeoma Onumonu in the second round of the shootout, allowing Rosella Ayane to strike in the winning kick.

After having midfielder Halimatu Ayinde dismissed, Nigeria took the lead through an own goal from Yasmine Mrabet before Sanaa Mssoudy quickly equalised.

The defending champions then had forward Rasheedat Ajibade sent off with 19 minutes left, and a resolute defensive display saw the match go the distance.

South Africa

It was largely one-way traffic in extra time, but the North Africans could not find a way past Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and Gift Monday almost won it for the Super Falcons when her fierce effort cannoned back off the crossbar.

But Morocco held their nerve in front of a packed stadium in Rabat to dump out the nine-time champions and ensure there will be a new name on the Wafcon trophy on Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, four-time Wafcon runners-up South Africa needed a contentious stoppage-time penalty to secure a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

Linda Motlhalo kept her cool to convert in the 94th minute after Martha Tembo was adjudged to have fouled Jermaine Seoposenwe.