The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has release the provisional results for the 2023 BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) for both public School and Private Candidates.

For school candidates, the Council will send the results to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

Private Candidates can access their results on the Council’s official website, www.waecgh.org.

Additionally, school candidates have the option to check their results online at the Council’s website if they prefer.