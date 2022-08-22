The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has revealed that it has received fresh reports of exam malpractices.

According to the Council, the culprits have been handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution.

The offenders include: teachers, candidates and examination supervisors.

Speaking to JoyNews, WAEC’s Legal Head, Rev. Victor Brew, said the Council has liaised with the Police to file 13 cases in Court.

“Out of that, we’ve had three completed cases where we secured two convictions and one of them, there was no conviction,” he narrated.

JoyNews’ Samuel Mbura, who was at the Council’s press conference on Monday, reported that WAEC is collaborating with the National Intelligence Bureau to monitor the printing of question papers.

This, he explained, forms part of measures WAEC is adopting to curb examination malpractice.

“They [WAEC] will also be working closely with a number of security agencies to track and arrest dealers and operators of rogue websites. Inspection of all depot nationwide has been carried out. They are also serializing some of the question papers. And they are also creating additional depots for the storage of confidential materials,” Mr Mbura highlighted on Joy FM’s Midday News.

READ ALSO: