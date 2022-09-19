The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has filed an official complaint with police after one of its monitoring officials was severely attacked at the Santa Maria Senior High School in Accra.

It is unclear why the men staged the attacks but WAEC says the officer’s mobile phone and spectacles were damaged in the process.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, stressed that the Council is committed to ensuring the conduct of credible examinations at all levels, despite the challenges it faces.

“We have a number of agents who are monitoring the examination and one of the Council’s commissioned monitoring agents was assaulted by a gang of five persons on Monday, 12th September, 2022 at Santa Maria after monitoring examination at Santa Maria Senior High School.

“He was severely beaten and had his mobile phone and spectacles damaged. Report of the incident was made at the Anyaa Police Station and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

WAEC has, meanwhile, issued caution letters to 34 schools across the country following tip-offs of schemes by schools to help their candidates cheat in the examination.