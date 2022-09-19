Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has disclosed that a total of 1,487.62km of road has been completed in the Region since 2017.

A total of 5,404.79km of road, he said, has been awarded to contractors since 2017.

The Minister said out of the number completed, 206km of road was done under the supervision of the Department of Urban roads, 440.38km and 246km of roads under the supervision of the Feeder roads department and 595.24km of road by the Ghana Highway Authority.

He noted that under the Urban roads, a 101km road has been rehabilitated and asphalt laid over a 100km road.

According to the Minister, these roads were financed with the road fund and funds from COCOBOD.

The roads constructed are; Akropong town roads (3.8km), Nkawkaw town roads (11.25km), Atiwa East and West District town roads (16.10km), Birim Central in Akyem Oda (0.7km), New Juaben North (9.21km), New Juaben South (18.30km), Kyebi town roads (12.4km), Kade town roads (11.4km), Suhum town roads (2.6km), Apirede (1.7km), Atiwa West District town roads (5.5km), etc.

Asphaltic overlay has also been completed on roads such as the Koforidua and Effiduase town roads, Abuakwa south roads, Akropong town roads, Peduase town roads, Suhum town roads, Birim Central town roads, Asamankese town roads, Atiwa West district town roads and Denkyembour town roads.