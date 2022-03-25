The Wa Magistrate Court, presided over by Maxwell Maxbrain Titiriku, has remanded, for the second time, 61-year-old suspected gunman, into police custody.

Alhaji Yunusah Abdul Rahman on March 17, 2022, allegedly shot indiscriminately killing two, injuring three and destroying windscreens of an articulator truck on a busy street over a parcel of land. The victims had no connection to the issue in contention.

He was arrested and put before the Wa Magistrate the following day and was remanded into police custody for a week.

His appearance at the Wa Magistrate did not last for long as the Police Prosecutor, ASP John Baidoo, prayed the court to further remand him to enable them conclude investigations on the case.

His plea was granted by the presiding judge, and he was remanded into police custody to reappear on April, 14, 2022.

