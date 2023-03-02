The Interior Ministry has revealed three private security guards have still not been found following the killings that were recorded in the Wa Municipality.

These officers were reported missing between September and October 2022.

The sector Minister, Ambrose Dery, revealed this in Parliament on Thursday when he updated the House on the progress of investigations into the serial killings.

This was when the ex-police officer, now Wa West MP, Peter Toobu Lanchene, inquired about the status and whether the incident won’t be among cold cases.

Briefing the House, Mr Dery said efforts were underway to arrest other perpetrators of the heinous act.

He revealed 27 suspects were arrested out of which eight were discharged upon advice from the Attorney General while 15 are on bail awaiting the AG’s report and advice.

The police, he said, are yet to identify and relocate these three security officers who he identified as Alhassan Yahyah ,53, Samwill Kamilos, 42, and Mr Kwame 57.

Wa residents in September 2022 were alarmed by the incessant disappearance of private security men in the area.

About 10 private security men were killed with several persons arrested in connection with the crimes.

Kankani Adongo, believed to be the prime suspect, was arrested on September 19 at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between Police and the community search parties.

Meanwhile, Mr Dery said security personnel have been deployed to the area to sensitize residents mostly the youth on tips on serial killings and criminals.

He added about 300 personnel are on patrols in the municipality.