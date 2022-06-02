Police in Wa have arrested 25 persons over a forceful attempt to release three persons arrested in the flogging of two lovers in a sex tape.

The trio, identified as Sidiki Osman, Bushiran Khigir and Issahaku Mahama, were arrested earlier on Wednesday and in custody pending investigations into the matter.

But in the evening, the 25, who were part of an irate group, stormed the station wielding weapons to protest and demand their release.

In a statement, the police said the irate group pelted the charge office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements.

They also set vehicle tyres ablaze on some major streets in the municipality.

“In addition, they emptied the contents of dust bins on these roads and caused damage to some street lights and poles, as well as some private property along these roads. The rioting mob also blocked the major streets, obstructing the free movement of vehicles,” the statement read.

To the police, the rioting was “calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.”

They will, therefore, be arraigned to face the law.