Thirteen Ghanaian government officials have been selected to pursue graduate studies in Japan this year, as part of a scholarship programme sponsored by the Government of Japan to support Ghana’s human resource development.

The Project for Human Resource Development (JDS), funded by the Government of Japan, offers the opportunity to Ghanaian Government officials to undertake two-year Masters’ courses and one-year PhD courses at some of the best Japanese universities.

The Government of Japan has been offering JDS scholarship opportunities to officials of the Government of Ghana since 2012.

This year’s grant amount is worth $2million.

Selected government officials for this year’s programme are expected to depart to Japan in August this year. They will have the opportunity to advance their academic research in the areas of Economics, International Development, International Relations, Public Health, Agricultural Science, and Energy.

Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, signed the exchange of notes on the Japanese Grant Aid for the JDS.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for the commitment to support Ghana’s development agenda and industrialisation drive through grants, loans, and technical assistance in critical areas of the economy.

He said the grant would provide public sector workers with the opportunity for academic research, especially in formulating and implementing social and economic development plans for Ghana.

“…I wish to assure our dependable friends, Government and People of Japan that this gesture is well appreciated and would be used for its intended purpose of strengthening capacities for administering economic and social policies,” he said.

Mr. Mochizuki said the signing of the Exchange of Notes reflected Japan’s adherence to the JDS programme and the determination to continue promoting capacity development in Ghana.

He said the highest priority in Japan’s cooperation with the Government of Ghana was to among other things, provide support to improve the livelihoods of the People of Ghana.

He said since the implementation of the JDS programme in 2012, the Project had offered opportunities to some 104 highly capable young Ghanaian government officials.

“Over the years, there have been some returnees of the programme who came back to Ghana with developed minds and great innovation and continue to have a tremendous impact on the social and economic activities of Ghana,” Mr. Mochizuki said.