The Volta River Authority (VRA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CPI Training, a project management firm that provides talent management solutions for clients across Canada and around the world, to offer customized training for selected staff of the Authority.

The MoU aims to establish the framework that will guide the collaboration of both parties towards capacity-building programmes through structured and targeted industrial attachment quasi-classroom and practical training sessions with identified Canadian institutions with expertise in the energy sector.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday 6th September 2022 at the Head-Office.

Mr. Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive of the VRA, described the event as timely and very important as the Authority is poised to continue to build the capabilities of its employees and also expose them to best practices across the globe.

The Chief Executive noted that in the past, the Authority had a similar arrangement with Ontario Hydro of Canada. He, therefore, expressed the hope that the implementation of the three-year MoU would enable the staff of VRA to benefit from recommended training programmes and also have the opportunity for hands-on practical lessons in some reputable institutions in Canada.

Mr. Terry Drabiuk, Founder and President of CPI Training, who signed on behalf of his organization, expressed his delight and appreciation for this collaboration with the VRA.



He assured the Chief Executive that CPI will deliver a broad array of world-class training and exposure to the staff of VRA.

The training programmes, as spelt out in the MoU, shall comprise industrial attachments, quasi-classroom training in agreed subject area, and practical field programmes.

Also present at the signing ceremony were the three Deputy Chief Executives, the Advisor in the Office of the Chief Executive; Director, Corporate Strategy; Acting Director, Legal Services; Acting Manager, Corporate Communication and Branding; and the Country Director and a Director from the CPI Training.