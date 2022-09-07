US-based Ghanaian, Richmond Kyei Manu, popularly called Cash Biggy is set to release his new song titled ‘Obiara Difor’ to inspire patriotism.

The talented musician seeks to use his maiden work which means everyone is guilty to send a strong message to all Ghanaians.

While chastising leaders, Cash Biggy seeks to communicate that everyone has a role to play in the transformation of the nation.

CashBiggy promises to carve an exceptional niche that will boost his music craft beyond the borders of Ghana.

He moved to the United State of America after graduating from Asanteman Senior High School and has worked his way to become President of Richma Logistics a trucking company based in US.

But since his first love is music, he has decided to revisit his craft.