A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Dr. Asah Asante has stated that voters will buy into former John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, it is a good policy and could change Ghana’s economic dynamics.

Dr. Asante was reacting to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s critic of the policy by the opposition leader.

He explained that, the 24-hour economy policy is being implemented in Ghana already at hospitals, fuel companies, among others.

Reacting to the Vice President’s comment on Accra-based Starr FM, Dr Asante said he did not expect anything less.

“Obviously you should not expect anything less than that from the Vice President. Because if this one is coming from the opposition and it is a good policy, obviously he will attack it. But truth must be told that what is good is always good” he added.

Dr. Asah Asante has no doubt in his mind that the 24-hour economy message which is being proposed by Mr. Mahama will travel a long way.

