The Oti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended both parties for maintaining peace and order during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise in the region.

Evans Yaw Daapah, on his tour of the registration centers, praised the efforts of both the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for ensuring a smooth and violence free registration.

He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and unity during such a crucial exercise, as they are essential for the democratic process.

According to Mr. Daapah, it is important for both party members and supporters to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful and respectful manner throughout the registration period.

The Regional Chairman said it is important that all parties work together to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

He encouraged the youth aged 18 years and above who have yet to register to do so to enable them to exercise their rights in the upcoming elections.

However, Mr. Daapah issued a stern warning to minors who may be attempting to register illegally.

He cautioned them to stay away from the registration centers and urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children do not engage in any fraudulent as it has its own consequences.

