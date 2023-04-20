Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene, has proposed that all who intend to seek election to any political office during the 2024 general election should be made to declare their stance on the controversial LGBTQ+ phenomenon.

Such a declaration, he believes, will help the electorate better determine who is fit enough to be voted into office.

In the meantime, Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak more clearly on the taboo subject and to reaffirm the Ghanaian position that lesbian and gay marriages are not accepted in Ghanaian customs and practices.

The Dormaahene, who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, reiterated that Ghanaians will never accept same-sex marriage and that sponsors of such an abomination need to be told so in plain language.

Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu was speaking to the chiefs and people of Dormaa during a clean-up exercise at Dormaa Ahenkro, and according to Adom News’ Bono regional reporter, Christian Ofori Kumah, the message received great applause by the people.

Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu maintained that the practice will never be accepted, and its sponsors may as well keep their money.

He said no section of the Ghanaian society; be they chiefs, traditionalists, Christians, Muslims- no one accepts the practice and that this is not going to change today or tomorrow.

He vowed to lead a protest against the president, his vice, and any minister or parliamentarian who declares support for LGBTQ+, with the view to getting them out of office.

He said he was aware that chiefs are stopped from dabbling in partisan politics but he will descend into politics if need be, to defend the ‘non-negotiable’ national position.

Osaagyefo Agyemang Badu said leaders must not speak contrary to the desires of their people, they must echo the people’s voice.

He called on Parliament, especially Speaker Alban Bagbin, not to subject voting on the matter to any secret voting but make it open so each member’s position will be clear to all.