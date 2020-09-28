The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on media practitioners to be circumspect in the reportage surrounding some sensitive issues ongoing in the country.

The Association believes ongoing discussions surrounding the recent agitation by some secessionists groups in the Volta Region have the potential to spark chaos if not handled carefully.

This comes on the back of disturbances orchestrated by persons believed to be members of the Homeland Study Group Foundation on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Their move was informed by a plebiscite in 1956 which created a unitary Ghana, on the back of which the group is demanding autonomy.

Government has disputed claims that the plebiscite that saw to the creation of the Volta Region was time-bound.