Italian lower side, AC Monza, has signed Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng on a one year deal with an option of renewal.

Boateng joins the Monza-based club from ACF Florentina after he was declared as a surplus after returning to the club from Besiktas.

AC Monza announced the capturing of the globetrotting midfielder via their club’s official website: “Kevin-Prince Boateng is officially an AC Monza player!”

“The midfielder, arriving from Fiorentina, has signed a contract until 20/06/2021, with an option to renew another year subject to determined conditions.”

The German-born Ghanaian midfielder has capped 15 times for the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars with two goals to his credit.

Boateng has played for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Einthrant Frankfurt, Sasuolo, Fiorentina, among other clubs.

He was a member of Ghana’s team that played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

AC Monza is owned by Silvio Berlusconi.