A video has emerged showing Putin’s spiritual guru at the scene of a car bomb explosion that killed his daughter – but was “meant for him”.

Alexander Dugin – who is seen as Putin’s ‘Rasputin’ – can be seen holding his head in his hands as he watches the vehicle engulfed in flames near the village of Bolshie Vyazemy, in the outskirts of Moscow, on Saturday night.

Dugin – who has also been described as a “Russian fascist”- was a guest of honour with his daughter at the Tradition family festival at the Zakharovo estate – and apparently switched cars at the last minute.

Vladimir Putin’s closest supporters are demanding vengeance on Ukraine over the “assassination” of the daughter of the Russian leader’s spiritual guru.

Evidence indicates that Alexander Dugin was the intended victim of the car bombing.

Darya Dugina, a prominent TV pundit, was blown up in the huge explosion and died at the scene.

However, the 60-year-old was in a different vehicle and only got to the scene of the explosion a few minutes later.

An upsetting video from Baza media shows the grieving father – who is seen as Putin’s ‘Rasputin’ – at the scene of the explosion.

The car is seen as a fireball as emergency services sirens wail.

But her father – seen as the brains behind Putin’s interference in Ukraine from 2014 – was intended to be in the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which was hit.

Philosopher Alexander Dugin apparently switched cars with his 35-year-old daughter at the last minute.

There is no direct evidence Ukraine or its agents were involved in the Moscow attack.

Yet senior pro-Putin war supporters were quick to demand an all out attack on Kyiv over the alleged assassination.

Margarita Simonyan, head of RT ‘propaganda’ network, posted on Telegram: “Decision-making centres! Decision-making centres!!

“Decision-making centres!!!”

Her call echoes a demand from hardliners loyal to Putin for him to wreak havoc with massive missile strikes on central Kyiv.

Propaganda journalist Maxim Kononenko messaged: “the address of the main building of the SBU [Ukrainian secret services]: Volodymyrska 33, Kyiv.

“I’m going to try to sleep now, and when I wake up, I hope to read on the news that it was f***ing bombed along with its basements.”

There were also warnings that other pro-Putin propagandists could be in danger.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR], a pro-Moscow puppet state in eastern Ukraine, posted: “The terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to eliminate Alexander Dugin blew up his daughter…in a car. Blessed memory of Daria, she is a real Russian girl.”

He directly blamed “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime”.

Dugina was described as “a young, smart, beautiful and incredibly talented and sympathetic woman”.

She was a political analyst and editor of pro-Putin journal United World International.

She was joint author of a book on Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Her father is the author of an extreme rightwing view of Russia ’s role in the world which held an appeal to Putin.

Dugin has been described as a “Russian fascist” and was connected to ultranationalist Tsargrad TV network.

The pair were pictured together at a pro-Putin public event shortly before she was slain.

Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and a close friend of the dead woman, said: “I knew Darya personally.