Manchester United secured a first Premier League win of the Erik ten Hag era with a deserved 2-1 triumph over Liverpool that already raises a few question marks over the Merseysiders’ title credentials this season.

Ten Hag reacted to the 4-0 horror-show at Brentford last week by dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire, and his starting XI responded with a vibrant performance that was in stark contrast to what they had produced in their opening two defeats of the campaign.

Jadon Sancho capped an exhilarating opening from the hosts with an ice-cool finish on 16 minutes after Anthony Elanga had earlier struck a post.

Liverpool lacked cutting edge and despite dominating late in the first half and at the start of the second, they were exposed once more on 53 minutes when Marcus Rashford raced clear on the break to slot past Alisson.

The visitors eventually reduced the arrears nine minutes from time courtesy of Mo Salah’s header, but could not rescue a draw despite a late rally.

The result sees United move up to 14th with their first points of the season while Jurgen Klopp’s men drop to 16th, leaving them seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal after just three matches.

Next up, Liverpool will aim to pick up their first win of the campaign when they host Bournemouth on Saturday while United visit Southampton.