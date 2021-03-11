A female footballer has gone viral after she was captured breastfeeding her baby during half time.

The lady, dressed in a full yellow jersey, could be seen holding her child while standing as she feeds her baby during the halftime break.

Sports journalist Carol Radull launched an online search for her and later revealed that she is a 23-year-old single mother identified as Winnie Wangui Kamau. Radull Wangui was taking part in a football match between Njambini Women and Karangatha Women.

The tournament, held on Monday, March 8, was part of an International Women’s Day celebration organised by Nyandarua women representative, Faith Gitau.

According to the radio host, when not playing football, she sells airtime to make ends meet.

Her story touched many on social media who were encouraged by her selfless actions of ensuring she takes care of her daughter while also representing her team.