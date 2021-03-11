Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC, have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak defender, Vincent Atinga.

Atinga joined the Tarkwa based side for an undisclosed fee after snubbing Aduana Stars and King Faisal.

The defender has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the Ghana Premier League giants.

Since leaving Hearts of Oak in 2017, Vincent Atinga has spent time in Albania and in Kuwait.

Welcome Atinga.



Medeama is delighted to announce the signing of Vincent Atinga on a two and half year deal.#MEDSC #MauveandYellow 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/8vFBrps2Yr — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) March 11, 2021

In Albania, he played for KF Tirana before later moving on to play for Al Qadsia and Al-Shabab in Kuwait.

Atinga has added to the earlier acquisition of Amed Toure and Zakaria Mumuni as the Yellow and Mauve seek to parade a star-studded squad in the second half of the season.

The 27-year-old defender is expected to provide a massive squad boost for Medeama SC in the remainder of the 2020/2021 Premier League season where they are pushing to win the title.

He was also a member of Ghana’s successful team during the 2017 WAFU Tournament.

Medeama sit third on the log with 27 points, four points behind leaders Karela United.

The Yellow and Mauve are currently on break and will resume training on Friday, March 12, 2021.