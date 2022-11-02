Supreme Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Yoni Kulendi, has lamented the violence and abuse against journalists in their line of duty.

His Lordship Justice Yoni Kulendi while delivering the keynote address at the launch of the Journalists Support Fund (JSF) called on the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to introduce more initiatives to put a stop to violence against journalists.

He noted that there is a need for impunity against journalists to be put to a stop as no violence is justifiable.

According to him, the launch of the fund is a worthy initiative.

The JSF will be a support Fund for journalists who may face any abuse or violence while delivering their mandates.

It will also be used to support depressed retirees during their retirement.

Justice Yoni Kulendi donated an amount of 1,000 cedis to the Fund while the Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini on behalf of the Minority in Parliament donated 5,000 cedis to the Fund.

The Ghana Police Service also donated an amount of 20,000 cedis while the Wisconsin University also donated 100,000 to the Fund.

The JSF project is expected to raise some 2 million Ghana cedis to reach its objectives.

The Fund will be managed by a five-member trustee board. The National executives of the GJA also donated an amount of 20,000.

UNESCO Country Director donated 4,000 as well.

GJA President announced that the Association will soon release account numbers for more donations from the general public.