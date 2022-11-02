Ghanaian superstar, Sarkodie, has joined the tall list of artistes to commiserate with Davido on the death of his son.

Two days after Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke drowned in their home swimming pool, Sarkodie has taken to his social media platform to express his hurt.

According to him, his status as a father-of-two has made him feel the pain differently.

Sarkodie added that prayers are up for the family to receive the strength to overcome the heartbreak.

Other prominent personalities, especially those in the entertainment field have all sympathized with the grieving family.

Meanwhile, two persons, Davido’s nanny and cook have been detained by the police for the negligence which led to the demise of the three-year-old child.