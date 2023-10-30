Barcelona will “investigate any racist insult” following reports Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was abused by fans during Saturday’s El Clasico.
Two goals from Jude Bellingham, including a last-minute winner, saw Madrid beat their fierce rivals 2-1 at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.
The alleged racist abuse occurred when the 23-year-old, who has been targeted several times during his time in Spain, was substituted in added time.
La Liga also said it would investigate.
In a statement released on social media, the league said it “has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges”.
Barcelona’s statement read: “FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport, such as respect for the opponent, and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred.”
Vinicius, who was abused in the same fixture last season, last week praised Sevilla for acting swiftly to eject and report a fan to authorities for allegedly racially abusing him.
An image posted by the forward on social media appeared to show a man making a racist gesture towards him.
Earlier this month he gave evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at Estadio Mestalla.
The racist abuse Vinicius has faced in the past 12 months includes:
- September 2022 – Some Atletico Madrid fans sang racist songs toward Vinicius outside their Wanda Metropolitano stadium before Real Madrid played them. Atletico Madrid later condemned the “unacceptable” chants by a “minority” of fans.
- September 2022 – Some pundits in Spain criticised Vinicius’ goal celebration, in which he danced by the corner flag. He responded by saying “the happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe” is behind the criticism.
- December 2022 – Vinicius appeared to be subjected to racist abuse at Valladolid while he walked past fans after being substituted. La Liga said it has filed charges relating to the racist abuse of Vinicius to the “relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies”.
- January 2023 – An effigy of the Real Madrid winger was hung from a bridge near the club’s training ground before a game against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. Atletico said the incident was “repugnant”.
- February 2023 – Mallorca fans were filmed allegedly racially abusing the Brazilian during a game against Real.
- March 2023 – La Liga said “intolerable racist behaviour was once again observed against Vinicius” in a game against Barcelona and it had reported the racist insults to the Barcelona Court of Instruction.
- May 2023 – Vinicius suffers racist abuse against Valencia. Three people are later detained in connection with the abuse.