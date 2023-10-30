Barcelona will “investigate any racist insult” following reports Real Madrid’s Brazil forward Vinicius Jr was abused by fans during Saturday’s El Clasico.

Two goals from Jude Bellingham, including a last-minute winner, saw Madrid beat their fierce rivals 2-1 at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

The alleged racist abuse occurred when the 23-year-old, who has been targeted several times during his time in Spain, was substituted in added time.

La Liga also said it would investigate.

In a statement released on social media, the league said it “has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges”.

Barcelona’s statement read: “FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport, such as respect for the opponent, and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred.”

Vinicius, who was abused in the same fixture last season, last week praised Sevilla for acting swiftly to eject and report a fan to authorities for allegedly racially abusing him.

An image posted by the forward on social media appeared to show a man making a racist gesture towards him.

Earlier this month he gave evidence in the trial of three Valencia fans accused of racially abusing him during a game in May at Estadio Mestalla.

The racist abuse Vinicius has faced in the past 12 months includes: