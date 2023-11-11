Real Madrid thrashed Valencia as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved two points behind La Liga leaders Girona.

Dani Carvajal fired in an excellent opener at the near post and Vinicius Jr chested in at close range from Rodrygo’s cross before the break.

Vinicius then finished low into the corner after 49 minutes for his second.

Rodrygo completed the rout, latching on to a loose pass from goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to slot home, before hammering a fifth past the Georgian.

Hugo Duro scored a consolation for Valencia with two minutes remaining, poking the ball in from Hugo Gonzalez’s cross.

Real made a fast start at the Santiago Bernabeu as Toni Kroos’ free-kick was dinked against the crossbar.

Duro was particularly wasteful for the away side in the first half, spurning several excellent chances.

The Spanish striker was sent through on goal but shot straight at goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and missed a key chance at the back post after Pepelu’s pinpoint cross, before Real took full control of the match.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was not in Real’s squad due to a shoulder injury.