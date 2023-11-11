England captain Harry Kane continued his impressive goalscoring form with a double against Heidenheim as Bayern Munich moved top of the Bundesliga.

Kane netted two goals in the first half to take his tally to 17 for the season.

Having scored a hat-trick in each of his previous two Bundesliga matches, Kane has set a new league record for the most goals scored after 11 games.

He overtakes Robert Lewandowski’s tally of 16 from 11 matches in 2019, while Bayern sit top of the table by a point.

They lead second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who would reclaim top spot with victory on Sunday when they host Union Berlin at 14:30 GMT.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane provided both assists for Kane, finding him inside the box for the opener as the striker spun and fired the ball into the top corner.

Sane’s corner was then met with a precise, towering header from Kane to give Bayern a 2-0 lead before Heidenheim mounted a comeback in the second half.

Two goals in three minutes from Tim Kleindienst and Jan-Niklas Beste cancelled out Kane’s double, but substitute Raphael Guerreiro swiftly restored Bayern’s lead in the 72nd minute, following up on a rebound to slot into an empty net.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also came off the bench to confirm victory for Bayern late on.

Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham this summer, has already outscored last season’s joint-top scorers of the Bundesliga – Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug finished on 16 goals each.

It is also the 10th season in a row Kane has scored 20 or more club goals, while his tally of 17 goals in 11 Bundesliga games equals Erling Haaland’s haul for Manchester City at the same stage in the Premier League last season.