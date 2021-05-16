Six armed men, believed to be vigilantes of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have attacked a 40-year- old man at Langbinsi in the Northeast Region, leaving him with multiple wounds.

The man, identified as Bawa Abdul Samed, a member of the party, was allegedly attacked Sunday afternoon at his residence by the heavily built men who were said to be armed with machetes, pickax, and rocks.

He was said to have been stabbed multiple times by the attackers until he fell to the ground pretending to be dead before they abandoned him and fled in a white pick up vehicle.

He was rushed to the Baptist Medical Center at Nalerigu where’s being treated currently while the attack has been reported to the police.