The matchday 24 of the Ghana Premier League has successfully ended at the various stadia with relegation-threatened Inter Allies pulling the big surprise.

Asante Kotoko were at the Red Bull Arena by Liberty Professionals at Sogakope. Great Olympics were pipped by a lone goal by WAFA.

Inter Allies who sit bottom of the Premier League log smashed Berekum Chelsea 5-0 at Dwau.

Hearts of Oak recorded a win over Elmina Shark and Aduana Stars stunned Medeama at Dormaa.

Below is the wrap of the matchday 24:

Inter Allies shocked the football circles as they recorded a 5-0 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu on Sunday.

The win puts them just three points away from safety with goals from Alex Aso, Richmond Lamptey, Samuel Armah and Nafiu Sulemana handing them the vital three points.

Karela United at Anyinase compounded the woes of Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Evans Adotey’s side recorded a 2-0 win to move 3rd on the league table, four points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Diawusie Taylor was on the scoresheet once again, scoring the opener for Karela before Bismark Oppong scored the second goal of the day.

Aduana Stars stunned Medeama SC 2-0 in Dormaa Ahenkro to catch up on points with the Mauve and Yellows who are fourth in the Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Bioh and Sam Adams scored on the 9th and 29th minutes of the game to keep their hopes of a top 4 finish alive.

Strugglers, King Faisal secured three crucial points with a 3-1 victory against Bechem United at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

At the Carl Reindorf Park on Saturday, Liberty Professionals held Asante to a 1-1 drawn game.

The Scientific Soccer lads were well on their way to record a win against the Porcupine Warriors before Ismail Ganiyu’s 83rd-minute equalizer rescued a point for the Reds.

Former Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu had put the Scientific Soccer Lads in front courtesy a powerful long-range strike.

Stephen Banahene’s 54th-minute penalty sealed an important win for Ashantigold SC as they beat Accra Great Olympics 1-0 to extend Olympics’ losing run in the league to two games.

Elsewhere, WAFA beat Legon Cities 1-0 in Sogakope on Saturday.

The final game between Hearts of Oak and Elmina Shark ended 2-0 in favour of the Rainbow club.

Isaac Mensah and Benjamin Afutu scored the goals for the Phobians as they move 2nd on the league log with 43 points.