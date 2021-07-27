A video of the 34-year-old gym instructor, Stephen Akowuah, aka Little, who was shot dead at Tantra Hills on July 22, 2021, has popped up on social media.

The instructor, who met his untimely death after armed men stormed his room to murder him, was all muscled up in the video which is circulating on social media.

He was seen exercising with a pair of dumbbells, working out his biceps steadily as a professional trainer at the De Temple Social Centre in Accra.

Meanwhile, the woman, who was with Little in his apartment before his untimely death, has given a chilling account of how he was killed.

She also denied being married as it was speculated by some online portals when the incident happened.

Watch the video below: