Few months ago popular actor, Bernard Nyarko, revealed that he was no more into acting movies but was now winning souls for Christ.

READ: Lil Win mocks Hon. Aponkye in latest video [Video]

“I’m not an ordained pastor but I can preach like the pastors anytime I’m behind the pulpit and God knows that on 20th December last year, I was in the room, I couldn’t move…God arrested me and told me to preach the gospel,” he said on Suncity FM.

READ: I’m not surprised at Assembly election’s low turnout – Kwamena Duncan



In a video, he was seen in the mood of deliverance and delivered a young girl from the devil.

READ: Listen: ‘Akufo-Addo will suffer Hon. Aponkye’s fate in 2020’

Source: Ghanaweb