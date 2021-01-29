Parliament’s Appointments Committee will commence vetting of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees from Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

National Democratic Congress caucus Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, who also doubles as a Ranking Member on the Committee, informed the House on behalf of the Chairman.

The Committee will give priority to the president’s nominee for Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu due to the situation with COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking on the Floor of the House on Friday, January 29, 2021, Mr Iddrisu said the Committee is inviting memoranda from the public on the nominees as stipulated by the Constitution ahead of the vetting process.

“The Appointments Committee has met, and we are requesting for public memoranda in respect of all the president’s nominees for all the ministerial positions. We are expected to commence vetting on the 10th of February. Priority will be given to some ministers, in particular, Health because of the COVID situation in the country, and probably he will be the first minister to be considered by our committee followed by those other ministers of National Security and Finance. Our clerk is working to get the publication to all the media houses,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, published a list of some 46 persons he has nominated to fill various ministerial portfolios including regional ministers.

The list contains some persons who served as ministers in his first term.