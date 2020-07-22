Veteran Burkinabe forward, Aristide Bance, has announced his retirement from international football. He made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Bance officially hung up his boots from all international football after enjoying a 17-year career with the Stallions.

In a post on his official Facebook account, the former Chippa United striker revealed that, during a meeting with the country’s president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, he announced that he was stepping away from the national team.

“I also took advantage of these moments to officially announce to him my intention to end my international career, the end of my adventure with the Stallions of Burkina Faso and finally give him my lucky number 15,” Bance wrote.

The forward retires as a veteran of four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and as the nation’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, having netted 24 times in 79 appearances, according to the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a storied career at club level too, where he has turned out for no fewer than 22 teams across 12 countries.

