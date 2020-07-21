A juju man (fetish priest) caused a huge stir when he stormed a betting centre well prepared in his full spiritual regalia to stake a bet.

The incident, which happened in Nigeria, generated debate among others who were there to try their luck considering the fact that juju men are rather supposed to help people who seek financial assistance.

In a video shared on Instagram, the man was seen walking gorgeously into the centre while others look on perplexed.

An obviously shocked Instagram user adaezemacauley had this to say: Look at what Buharis government has turn Nigerians to even native doctors are affected.

Another, isaactsifodze, said: “Even the gods need money 😂😂😂.”

Watch video below: