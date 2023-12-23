Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has announced the passing of veteran actor, Dejumo Lewis.

Mr Lewis died at the age of 80-years-old. Mr Balogun confirmed his passing in a post on his Instagram page on Saturday.

The cause of the death of the actor who became famous for his role in ‘The Village Teacher’ remains undisclosed.

Mr Balogun’s tribute has ignited an outpouring of condolences from fans and other actors and actresses in the industry.

In the post’s comments section, actors, actresses, and lovers of the deceased described him as an incredible actor.

They added that his role in the longest-running Nigeria sitcom ‘The Village Teacher’ will never be forgotten. They also wished the late actor an eternal rest and strength for the family left behind to bear the loss.

Mr Lewis reprised his Kabiyesi role in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988

Background

Born in 1943, Mr Lewis was famous for the Kabiyesi role in The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera shown on NTA from 1968 to 1988 that starred Justus Esiri, Femi Robinson, and many others.

Thirty years after ‘The Village Headmaster’ was rested, the popular comedy-drama series aired on NTA returned to the screen in 2021.

It was after the NTA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP), which officially marked the beginning of a partnership to bring the iconic drama series back on the air.

The late actor reprised his role as Kabiyesi in the much-loved series now produced by WAP.

The late actor was featured in many films, such as Bisi, Daughter of the River in 1977, a historical drama about Bisi, a young woman caught amid political turmoil in pre-colonial Nigeria. He played the role of Ologbo, Bisi’s wise and protective father.

Pade Pade of 1983 is a comedy film that follows the hilarious misadventures of two friends who travel to London for a better life. The ace actor played Chief Maja, a wealthy Nigerian businessman who becomes their reluctant benefactor.

He played the role of Chief Ogunbiyi, a powerful politician with a hidden agenda, in the Thunderbolt movie of 1995. This action thriller stars Olu Jacobs as a detective on the trail of a dangerous criminal.

Mr Lewis also featured in A Private Storm of 1996 as Chief Olorode, the family patriarch who tries to guide his sons through the complexities of love and tradition. The drama tells the story of a young woman caught in a love triangle between two brothers.

Mr Lewis is also known for his memorable performances in films such as “A Place in the Stars” (2014), “Crossroads” (2020), and “Power of 1” (2018).