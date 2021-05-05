Media Consultant and three-times journalist of the year, Alhaji Razak El-Alawa, has reportedly passed on.

Alhaji Razak, according to reports, passed around 10:30 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 aged 76.

He is said to have died at the Cocoa Clinic at Kaneshie in Accra, where he was undergoing treatment after battling a short illness.

He was the Old Vandals Association (OVA) National President from July 2011 to July 2015.

He had, until his election as the National President, been the President of the Greater Accra Regional (GAR) Branch of Old Vandals Association (OVA).

Alhaj Razak worked the Daily Graphic from 1974 to 1979 and as a journalist, won the Ghana Journalist of the Year Award in 1975 and 1976.

He was runner-up in 1977 and won the top Award again in 1978.

Between 1979 and 1981, he was Presidential Press Secretary, Office of then-President, Hilla Liman.

Following the news of his demise, tributes have begun poring in on social media in his honour.