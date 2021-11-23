Veteran Nigerian comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, fondly referred to as Baba Suwe, has passed on.

The news of his death was confirmed by the president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, also known as Mr Latin. It was gathered that the actor died Monday morning.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch, Mr Latin said, “it has been confirmed that Baba Suwe is dead. I just got off the phone with his son who confirmed that the actor is dead. I don’t have much details about his death.”

He was born on August 22, 1958, in Inabere Street on Lagos Island where he grew up but hails from Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

He had his primary education at Jamaitul Islamial Primary School in Lagos and Children Boarding School, Osogbo before he proceeded to Adekanbi Commercial High School in Mile 12, Lagos. He obtained the West African School Certificate from Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, southwestern Nigeria.

He began acting in 1971 but came into the limelight after he featured in a movie titled, ‘Omolasan’, a film produced by Obalende.

He became more popular after he featured in Iru Esin, produced by Olaiya Igwe in 1997. He had also featured in and produced several Nigerian movies such as Baba Jaiye Jaiye, a movie that featured Funke Akindele and Femi Adebayo.

In 2011, he was accused of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of the Lagos State High Court. His solicitor was the late Bamidele Aturu, a Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist.

In a latest development, his family has announced that he will be buried Tuesday, in accordance with Islamic rite.