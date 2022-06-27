A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere-Darko, is hinting government may soon have to borrow to pay wages if measures are not taken.

According to him, the little revenue generated internally is not enough to pay the country’s debt.

Mr Otchere-Darko indicated that though Ghana’s economy is growing, it is not enough to salvage the situation.

In a tweet on Monday, he said, Our economy is growing faster than most countries around the world. But, that alone can’t save us as confidence in our ability to service our debts is lowering. We can’t continue to use all the little revenues raised to pay our debts. Very soon we may have to borrow to pay wages!”

Read tweet below: