A Benz saloon car with a trade number plate DV 947G-22 has burnt beyond recognition in Tamale in the Northern Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Lamashegu second roundabout, near the Police Station.

The fire was caused by spillage of fuel (petrol) from a ruptured fuel hose in the engine compartment.

The engine and the front passenger compartments suffered extensive fire damage.

It took firefighters from the Northern Regional Headquarters Sub-Station led by Abubakar Ibrahim 15 minutes after arrival to completely extinguish the raging fire thereby saving the rear of the affected car from total fire ruins.

No casualty, was, however recorded.