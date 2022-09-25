Deputy Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has encouraged more collaborations between Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Mr Okraku-Mantey described the seeming competition between the two West African countries as “outmoded.”

According to Mr Okraku-Mantey, the musical relationship between Ghana and Nigeria is one that has to be protected since it is an envious one amongst other African countries.

“I hear this conversation on Ghana and Nigeria. Are we not tired of asking the same question for far too long? The truth is that the thing between Ghana and Nigeria is outmoded.

“We are supposed to talk about how our collaborations can move us forward and not the competition between Ghana and Nigeria.”

He went on to refer to the African Continental Free Trade Area signed in 2018.

“We have signed a treaty called the African continental free trade area which means that Africans are supposed to work together. Now we are even breaking the boundaries of the countries. Some 55 countries signed this treaty and Ghana signed first.”

He believes the conversation about who is better between these two countries has to be put to rest.

He believes that all energies should be channeled toward pushing collaborations amongst other African countries.

“I think I am here to make that conversation rest. Let’s begin to think of how to do more things together to compete against other parts of the world.”

