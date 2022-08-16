A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic that Ghanaians are willing to pay more utility tariffs to enjoy the services rendered.

Gabby Otchere-Darko says the citizens are ready to support the government against power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

The Founder of Danquah Institute insisted Ghanaians appreciate efforts by the government in keeping the lights on.

Gabby Otchere-Darko’s tweet

The outspoken politician, thus, expressed his happiness and optimism about same.

“I’m encouraged by the reaction of the Ghanaian people to the 27% increase in electricity tariffs.

“It shows when you do well they appreciate, like efforts by this govt to keep the lights on and tariffs low in spite of the major challenges and will pay a little more to avoid dumsor,” he said this in a tweet on Tuesday, August 16.

His tweet follows the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC)’s increment of utility tariffs on Monday, August 15.

Tariffs for electricity and water are expected to go up by 27.15% and 21.55% respectively.

The new tariffs take effect from September 1, 2022 and will extend to 2025.

The PURC in announcing the new tariffs acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by consumers but said without these tariff increases, the utility providers may not meet their mandate.