Ghana’s Consulate visits family of Ghanaian taxi driver beaten to death in the US

The Consul General of Ghana’s Consulate in New York, Kingsley Daniel Atta Boafo, has visited the family of the Ghanaian taxi driver who was attacked and killed by five assailants in Rockaway.

The visit on Monday, August 15 was to commiserate with them and assure them of the Consul’s support.

This was announced by the Head of Information, Frederick Kofi Ameyaw.

Mr Boafo was accompanied by his Deputy, Caleb Amoah and the Head of Information.

The victim, a 52-year-old man reportedly dropped off five passengers at Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Rockaways on Saturday, August 13, when the incident happened.

Gyimah is said to have chased the passengers who refused to pay the fare after completing their trip.

The suspects, made up of three males and two females, turned against him and attacked him in their numbers.

They then robbed him and fled the scene.