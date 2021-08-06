The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed disappointment in the National Labour Commission (NLC) over an injunction against their strike.

UTAG members are on strike demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG on August 2, 2021, directed members to withdraw all teaching and related activities on campus.

The decision to embark on an industrial strike, according to the NEC, was borne out of the government’s refusal to heed calls by the Association to improve the worsening conditions of service of the university teachers.

However, the NLC on Friday secured an ex parte interlocutory injunction to compel the members to call off their strike.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s midday news, the National Chairman, Prof. Charles Marfo, stated no invitation was sent to them.

Prof Marfo said UTAG has not received any such official document on the injunction and will continue with their strike until their demands are met.

“It is disappointing they are saying we refused to show up when they summoned us and also to the court. This kind of situation weakens the confidence the citizens have in state institutions,” he lamented.

He added they are yet to receive a response to a letter sent to NLC on July 15, 2021, three weeks ahead of the strike.