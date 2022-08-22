A professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University has accused the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of playing blame games with Ghana’s economic problems.

Steven Hanke said he has noticed that the Veep likes to shift responsibility regarding the country’s economic woes.

In a tweet on Monday, he added that based on his assessment of Ghana’s inflation, the country’s economic challenges are likely to take a further decline.

“When it comes to the source of Ghana’s economic problems, VP Bawumia plays the BLAME GAME. You know, it wasn’t me, it was the guy behind the tree.

“Today, I measure GHA’s inflation at 80%/yr. Without a currency board, GHA is going down the tubes,” he wrote.

Professor Hanke’s comments add to the scores of public resentments against the Vice President, over Ghana’s economic misfortunes.

Currently, Ghana is reeling under severe economic pressure, with the country’s currency, the Ghana Cedi, constantly depreciating against the dollar.

At the moment, the value of the Cedi is pegged at ¢10 note to a dollar.

This, according to a section of the populace, is a result of government’s mismanagement of the economy, with Dr Bawumia as the head of the country’s economic management team.

Meanwhile, government has assured its commitment to helping build a more resilient economy, despite the present challenges.

Speaking at the 12th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana at Winneba in the Central Region, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, said government will continue to push through its programmes despite the present difficulties.

The President also added he will continue to look up to God in placing the economy on a better footing.

“I will continue to have abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of the nation around together with appropriate policies, determination and hard work, and I urge all to have same beliefs that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored, the battle is the Lord’s,” President Akufo-Addo indicated.