I apologise for my actions - Obaapa Christy tells Stella Aba Seal

Gospel artiste, Obaapa Christy, has apologised to colleague musician, Stella Aba Seal after the latter released a statement that her 20th-anniversary celebrations were fake.

This is after Stella Aba Seal’s manager took to social media to issue a disclaimer stating that they knew nothing about Obaapa Christy’s flyer, which indicated her participation in a 20th-anniversary concert.

Reacting to it for the first time on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio, Obaapa Christy apologised to her colleague and her team for not informing them first before publishing the poster.

“Firstly, Stella is a veteran, I am her daughter and I apologise for my mistake. If you explain things too much, you might end up making too many mistakes. I had good intentions for what happened, but it tuned out bad. I appreciate and respect Stella so much,” the ‘Wagye Me’ hitmaker said.

Explaining further, Obaapa Christy revealed that her plan was to honour some veteran gospel musicians who have worked hard to sustain the music industry for young ones like herself.

She added that failure to seek permission from Stella Aba Seal was an oversight, especially since she was busy due to the event preparations and the outdoor of her new restaurant.

“I had plans of honouring some veteran musicians. It was never to only bring them for performances, but it was just an oversight as I had already reached out to the majority of the male musicians who had already agreed to these plans,” she explained.

“Obaapa Christy also stated that God understands things better and know why they happen in our lives.” Quoting the Bible, she urged Christians to accept things the way they are, whether good or bad.

“Though I didn’t call Stella’s team, it was not with a bad intention, I had told her my real intentions, I am sure she would have thanked me for planning to honour her,“ she said.

