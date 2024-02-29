The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia E. Palmer has condemned the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, commonly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill by Parliament.

According to her, the Bill infringes upon the basic human rights of Ghanaians and undermines their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of the press.

This was contained in an X post on the official page of the U.S. Embassy in Ghana on February 29.

The US Ambassador also stated that the Bill, if enacted, would affect Ghana’s economy and international reputation.

