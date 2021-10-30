Ghana’s Communications and Digitalisation Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has been awarded the Digital Leader of the Year at the 11th Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA 2021) held in Accra.

The Digital Leader of the Year Award is in recognition of her impeccable role in driving digitalisation in Ghana as well as her role as Minister for Communications and Digitalisation which has birthed several initiatives and innovation.

In delivering her welcome address, the Ablekuma West legislator, noted government’s resolve in providing the necessary basic infrastructure, a conducive legal and regulatory environment, and building capacity to improve the adoption and use of ICT to engender digital innovation as a means of leapfrogging the developmental process.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful recounted the fastest digitisation efforts that have been carried out since 2017.

The awards also recognised digitisation across all sectors in the country.