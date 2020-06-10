The Upper Dixcove Traditional Council in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, on Tuesday, performed rituals asking their gods to deal ruthlessly with some NPP stalwarts and the MP for the area Kojo Kum.

They accuse the MP of hurling insults at the Paramount chief of Upper Dixcove, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV and the chiefs of Ahanta during a watsapp chat by the Member of Parliament and his supporters.

Donning red and black war apparel, 48 chiefs from 48 communities under the leadership of the upper Dixcove chief, Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV chanted war songs, holding bottles of schnapps and white ram in a procession towards the Upper Dixcove palace, looking furious.

They called on their Paramount chief to formally inform him of some unprintable words in audio used on the paramountcy by the MP and some NPP members

The chiefs who performed several rituals from morning to midnight on Tuesday say the MP, together with his supporters will all face the wrath of the gods if they make any attempt to step on any land belonging to the upper dixcove paramountcy.

They issued a two week ultimatum to the NPP in the region to render an unqualified apology or blame themselves for consequences that will follow, should they step on any of the 48 communities in Dixcove.