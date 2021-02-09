The University of Energy And Natural Resources in Sunyani in the Bono Region has recorded five COVID-19 cases.
At it’s 3rd emergency meeting held on Monday February 8, 2021, the executive committee of the academic board received information from the COVID-19 response team as follows:
- Ghana is experiencing a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases and this is impacting on our university campus.
- We have recorded cases among staff and students who have reported testing positive in the last seven days.
Four students and one staff reported testing positive for COVID-19.
The affected students and staff member are self isolating while contact tracing is ongoing in line with national and UENR Covid-19 response protocols.