The University of Energy And Natural Resources in Sunyani in the Bono Region has recorded five COVID-19 cases.

At it’s 3rd emergency meeting held on Monday February 8, 2021, the executive committee of the academic board received information from the COVID-19 response team as follows:

Ghana is experiencing a surge in the number of Coronavirus cases and this is impacting on our university campus. We have recorded cases among staff and students who have reported testing positive in the last seven days.

Four students and one staff reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The affected students and staff member are self isolating while contact tracing is ongoing in line with national and UENR Covid-19 response protocols.