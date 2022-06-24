An unidentified man, believed to be in his 70s, has been found dead under a bridge at Bontodiase at Asante Akyem Agogo.

Residents, who have been gripped with fear, say they suspect he was murdered and dumped under the bridge.

The lifeless body was found with a blue cloth wrapped around it.

The Assemblyman for Bontodiase Electoral Area, Samuel Baah, confirmed the incident in an interview with Adom News‘ Isaac Amoako.

He assured they are working closely with the police to know the identity of the deceased person and also bring the perpetrators to book.

Meanwhile, the police are yet to make a statement on the incident.