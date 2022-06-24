Indigenous Cement firm, Dzata Cement, has made a case for government partnership in solving the country’s infrastructure challenges.

According to the company, if some regulatory reliefs could be given to local firms, Ghana’s housing deficit could be closed.

Managing Director for Dzata Cement, Nana Philip Archer, spoke to journalists after some Members of Parliament’s Trade and Housing Committee toured the ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Tema.

He noted that Dzata Cement is in a strong position to partner with government to help resolve challenges in the manufacturing sector.

“We are very grateful to parliament for the visit and will like to commend them for the interest whilst we look forward to engaging them further on some of the challenges we’re facing as a local industry.

“We have several challenges which we think government can support us in dealing with although we are a young firm, we are in a strong position to transform this economy through the provision of cement for infrastructure purposes which can help bridge the housing deficit and other infrastructure needs,” he told journalists.

The tour by the select members on Housing, Trade and Industry is aimed at engaging the officials of the company on ways parliament can support their operations as the only fully indigenous cement manufacturing firm in the country.

Mr Archer assured that the company will engage parliament and government to find a lasting solution to some of the challenges which include cost power and availability of raw materials.

Leader of Government Business in Parliament and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ,acknowledged the efforts of the company in stabilising the prices of cement in the local market.

He, however, assured that, he will begin some moves to get some reliefs for the company.

“It’s a great joy to see the kind of investment Dzata has done here to change the cement market situation in the country and we as parliament need to come together to work out some reliefs for them either through importation of raw materials, tax component or equipment. We as a house will be making a statement to get some support for the company because it is the only wholly local cement manufacturing company with numerous employment opportunities for the youth.

“I think another concern also has to do with cost of power for industries like Dzata and we are going to work out some reforms because when cost of power is less, the price of cement will also be affordable for ordinary citizens” he said.

Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu, applauded the company for the huge investments and employment it is creating in the country.